Broncos considering QB change amid three-game skid

Following another poor outing from Trevor Siemian, the Denver Broncos could make a move under center.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Broncos are mulling a QB change, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added Brock Osweiler could get the first crack since Paxton Lynch has practiced just three times after sitting out the start of the season with a shoulder injury.

Siemian has struggled to move the Broncos' offense during a three-game skid. The starter has thrown for fewer than 210 yards each of the last two weeks while tossing one touchdown to four interceptions in that span.

Coach Vance Joseph stuck with Siemian during Monday nights debacle, in which the former seventh-round pick completed 52.8 percent of his passes for 198 yards, one TD and three INTs. The Broncos offense has averaged 9.6 points over the past three games, including a Week 7 shutout.

One likely reason Joseph stuck with Siemian on Monday night instead of moving to Osweiler was his lack of mobility. Behind the Broncos' porous offensive line, a statue like Osweiler would get obliterated. Siemian, who is far more elusive than Brock, has been sacked 25 times through seven games this season. The offensive line woes aren't getting fixed this season.

The question is whether Joseph would have put in Lynch on Monday had he been healthy and active. The first-round pick boasts superior athleticism than either of the other two options. Given Siemian's play, it's clear that Lynch needs a shot to prove he's the long-term answer. In brief playing time as a rookie, it was clear Lynch needed more seasoning. With the Broncos staring a lost season in the face because the offense can't move the ball, it's time to give Lynch that shot. The question is whether he'll be ready this week or needs more time to get healthy.

If Lynch isn't ready this week and Joseph feels compelled to make a move after Siemian's poor performances, Osweiler could be in line to start against Philadelphia. Of course, facing an Eagles penetrating defensive line could be sacrificing Osweiler to the wolves.