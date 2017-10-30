Derek Carr: 'No one thought' Raiders would be 3-5

The Oakland Raiders have failed to follow the script.

You know, the one written all offseason about the Silver and Black barreling through autumn as an AFC powerhouse and newfangled challenger to the conference crown?

Instead, the hot-and-cold Raiders find themselves 3-5 at the midway point, a club with issues on both sides of the ball -- problems that festered again in Sunday's 34-14 collapse to the frisky Bills.

Despite the sketchy results, quarterback Derek Carr refuses to see the Raiders as a fading entity, promising after the loss to get Oakland back on track.

"No one thought that, especially with the kind of guys we have and how we work," Carr said of the losing record, per the team's official website. "Where do we go from here? We do the same thing that we always do. We work."

Carr added: "I'm going to make my corrections. I'm going to get better. There won't be a day when I stop working to be a better version of myself, so I'm going to keep working and I will get better."

Carr hasn't been the team's primary issue -- he was dazzling in a Week 7 win over the Chiefs -- but the Raiders' offense collapsed against Buffalo. After generating a touchdown on its opening drive, the attack went to sleep with a cavalcade of punts and killer turnovers.

Oakland must now go on the road to face an up-and-down Dolphins team before heading into its bye. In a watered-down AFC, it's far too early to count them out, but a loss in Miami would officially shotgun this team into crisis mode.

We're not there yet, but this is hardly the Raiders squad so many fantasized about prior to September.