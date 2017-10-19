Brett Hundley: 'I've been doing this my whole life'

"I've been doing this my whole life," Hundley said, via ESPN.com. "Aaron [Rodgers] is a Hall of Famer, and I want to be a Hall of Famer one day. I will lead this team. We're all going to have fun, we're all going to go out there and play football. It's still football at the end of the day, and our goals are still in front of us."

File this under what else do you want the guy to say? These moments in an NFL player's life are pretty incredible. All at once, the opportunities and responsibilities they've always hoped for are thrust upon them and they have to do what tenured starters do -- act cool, calm and collected and pretend the situation is under control.

"We're going to keep [doing] what we do best, and that's playing this offense," Hundley said. "Obviously being the starting quarterback now, just like Aaron when he was, he had a lot of choices -- what he wanted to do, how he wanted to do it -- and same with me. The coaches are doing a really good job with the game plan."

The truth is, whatever happens Sunday when the Packers take on the New Orleans Saints in Green Bay is as much a reflection on head coach Mike McCarthy as it is on Hundley. McCarthy doubled down on his confidence in the Packers quarterback room sans Rodgers and now has to show a fanbase expecting a playoff berth why.

McCarthy ended up building an offensive vehicle for Rodgers that was among the most prolific schemes in football. Despite saying he would be an "idiot" if he made Hundley "carry the responsibility" Rodgers does week in and week out, he'll have to decide what, exactly, is the correct formula for Rodgers' backup.

At the very least, Hundley has been acting the part during the week.