Dolphins, Goodell take part in community event with police

Miami Dolphins players and team staff joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday in meeting with Miami-area police as part of team's Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, the team announced.

Players, Dolphins staff and Goodell met with North Miami Police Dept. and Broward County Sheriff officers as part of the program, which included a ride along. The collaboration resulted from a town hall meeting in Sept. 2016.

Dolphins players Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas, along with Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkle were among those who joined Goodell in meeting with police. The group visited North Miami Middle School and Arch Creek Elementary School as part of their community outreach efforts, according to the Dolphins.

Dolphins players Kenyan Drake and Davon Godchaux visited a middle school with Broward County Sheriff's deputies and conducted football drills with kids.

The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) is an alliance of professional sports leagues, organizations, athletes, educators, media networks and sports professionals using sports to bring people together to promote understanding, respect and equality. Through public awareness campaigns and educational programming, RISE aims to improve race relations.

Here are some highlights from the day:

THREAD: I want to thank N. Miami PD, & all police departments, who put their lives on the line everyday to protect our communities. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/KdCubhiaZm â Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) October 11, 2017

Today we spoke in the community about accountability as a two way street. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/4Ck8CDSQ4T â Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) October 11, 2017