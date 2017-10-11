Dolphins, Goodell take part in community event with police

Miami Dolphins players and team staff joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday in meeting with Miami-area police as part of team's Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, the team announced.
Players, Dolphins staff and Goodell met with North Miami Police Dept. and Broward County Sheriff officers as part of the program, which included a ride along. The collaboration resulted from a town hall meeting in Sept. 2016.
Dolphins players Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas, along with Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkle were among those who joined Goodell in meeting with police. The group visited North Miami Middle School and Arch Creek Elementary School as part of their community outreach efforts, according to the Dolphins.
Dolphins players Kenyan Drake and Davon Godchaux visited a middle school with Broward County Sheriff's deputies and conducted football drills with kids.
The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) is an alliance of professional sports leagues, organizations, athletes, educators, media networks and sports professionals using sports to bring people together to promote understanding, respect and equality. Through public awareness campaigns and educational programming, RISE aims to improve race relations.
Here are some highlights from the day:
.@nflcommish, @TomGarfinkel, @KStills, @Michael31Thomas and @Julius_Thomas went on a Ride Along with @northmiamipd this morning. pic.twitter.com/R59Fy1UTLeâ Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 10, 2017
THREAD: I want to thank N. Miami PD, & all police departments, who put their lives on the line everyday to protect our communities. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/KdCubhiaZmâ Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) October 11, 2017
Today we spoke in the community about accountability as a two way street. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/4Ck8CDSQ4Tâ Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) October 11, 2017
Holding ppl accountable for how they conduct themselves interacting w/ police, & holding police accountable for their actions as well (3/5) pic.twitter.com/gFZYmlakVEâ Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) October 11, 2017
Great evening with @miamidolphins @KDx32 Davon Godchaux and @browardsheriff #unity #community #change pic.twitter.com/9KUfRtE4Diâ Jason Jenkins (@jasonljenkins) October 11, 2017
Go behind the ï¿½ï¿½ from our Ride Along with @NorthMiamiPD yesterday. pic.twitter.com/052ytPBHC5â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 11, 2017