Injuries: Eagles' Cox, Smallwood game-time decisions

The Philadelphia Eagles might have two notable reinforcements for their Thursday night showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) and running back Wendell Smallwood (knee) will be game-time decisions. Both players were listed as questionable in Wednesday's injury report.

Philadelphia has been without its Pro Bowl lineman for two games; Smallwood, its second-leading rusher, missed last week's win versus the Cardinals.

Cox was a full participant in Tuesday's practice while Smallwood remained out. Having both would be a welcome sight for the Eagles, on the eve of a clash between two of only three teams in the conference with 4-1 records.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Wednesday:

1. Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (elbow) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least eight weeks. The 33-year-old impending free agent had gotten off to a fast start in Year 12, recording two sacks in the first five games of the season.