Vikings activate WR Floyd after four-game suspension

Michael Floyd is ready to resume his up-and-down NFL career.

The Vikings on Monday activated the veteran wide receiver to the 53-man roster, releasing running back Stevan Ridley in a corresponding move.

Floyd missed the first four games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Signing a one-year deal with the Vikings in May, Floyd's career has been sideswiped by off-the-field drama. The former Cardinals and Patriots wideout was sentenced in June to a one-day jail sentence for violating the terms of his DUI conviction.

Floyd tested positive for alcohol while on house arrest, but said the positive test was due to his consumption of Kombucha tea, which he didn't realize contained alcohol.

This came after the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to extreme DUI in February after Scottsdale police found him unconscious behind the wheel of his SUV in December. The Cardinals cut him soon after, before the Patriots picked him up down the stretch.

Floyd reportedly enjoyed a strong training camp, but now joins a receiving corps flush with talent. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have been marvelous this season, while the team continues to hold out hope for second-year pass-catcher Laquon Treadwell.

With the Vikings set to visit the Bears on Monday night, Floyd has a shot to help this offense, something he's not done for any team in many months.