Marshawn Lynch working with Raiders O-line coach

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is going back to the drawing board.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the future Hall of Fame back hasn't been pleased with his numbers through four games (45 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown), and wants to get better.

From Rapoport on NFL GameDay Morning:

"As he's been dealing with what has been described to me as some embarrassment regarding his performance. He requested a private meeting with Mike Tice, the Raiders' respected offensive line coach. He went over film with him, got some homework, some things to study -- as far as how he should function with the different plays, how plays react to different defenses, went over some protections. Lynch responded with the best week of practice that he has had in a Raiders uniform after doing the homework Tice assigned him."

I think some people will view this as an act of desperation from a 31-year-old running back coming out of retirement, when really it's a snapshot of the player Lynch has always been. His affinity for former offensive line coach Tom Cable in Seattle was well known, in part, because of Lynch's studious nature.

With quarterback Derek Carr on the mend, Oakland's ground game will become a more essential part of the Raiders' weekly game plan. Lynch, after two straight weeks with less than 10 carries and 20 rushing yards, is smart enough to know when a situation isn't being optimized. We'll find out Sunday against the Ravens how quick of a solution there is.