Myles Garrett wants 'a fat guy's touchdown' in debut

The debut of Myles Garrett is nigh, and the anticipation around Cleveland Browns camp is high.

Their first-overall pick has been sidelined since the middle of training camp with an ankle injury, but was finally cleared to practice this week, albeit in a limited capacity.

With Garrett "on track" to play in his first professional game against the New York Jets on Sunday, the defensive end set some goals for himself.

Garrett told reporters Friday that he'd love to get a sack in his NFL debut, adding, per the Akron Beacon Journal, "It's special. It's like a fat guy's touchdown. But whatever I can do to affect the game and just be a helping hand for this defense, if we can just help get a win on this field, I'll do whatever I can, whatever that takes."

While not as special, or off-putting, as a "fat guy touchdown" -- see: Dontari Poe jump pass -- a sack would be just as rewarding for the rookie, who has waited long enough to prove he was worth Cleveland's No. 1 selection and who is coming back at the right time for a winless team desparately in need of a spark.

"It is exciting, not only for myself and our coaching staff, but for him and for his teammates," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "They want to get him out there playing. They know that he brings something to the table for our football team, and we are looking for any spark, opportunity, somebody that can continue to raise the bar for our team. That is what we need."

Twenty-three rookies have tallied at least one sack this season, and five have recorded at least two (Deatrich Wise Jr., Carl Lawson, Nate Hairston, Josh Jones and T.J. Watt). Against a sack-prone Josh McCown on Sunday, will Garrett add his name to that list?