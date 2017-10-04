Rob Gronkowski (thigh) listed as questionable vs. Bucs

The injury woes continue for Rob Gronkowski.

The chronically banged-up Patriots tight end is listed as questionable to play Thursday night against the Buccaneers after being added to the injury report Wednesday with a thigh injury.

Gronkowski was limited in Wednesday's practice after being a full participant on Monday and Tuesday.

During a presser Tuesday, Gronk touched on how he has to change how he takes care of his body on a short week.

"It's definitely a challenge. It's tough to already play a game Sunday and then be ready again for the following Sunday," he told reporters. "As I get older too I just see the difference too. Just to prepare for a Thursday night game is totally a lot different. You're on top of it right away. You've got to be on top of your body right away starting yesterday, maybe do some overtime extra stuff tonight but to be ready, to be prepared you've got to go full in this week. Then in the back of your head you've got some rest over the weekend. So just go full in getting ready for the game Thursday night and you'll be good."

New England's leading receiver in targets and yards through four games, Gronkowski played on all 70 of the Patriots' offensive snaps against Carolina in Week 4. Earlier in the season, Gronk left the Pats' Week 2 win over New Orleans with a groin injury. It's not clear if the two ailments are related.

In other Pats injury news, cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) have been ruled out for Thursday night. Linebackers Dont'a Hightower (knee) and Elandon Roberts (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and defensive back Brandon King (hamstring) are also questionable.