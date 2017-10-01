Dalvin Cook (knee) will not return to game vs. Lions

Disaster has struck the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie running back Dalvin Cook has exited Sunday's tilt against the Detroit Lions with a non-contact knee injury. The team quickly ruled the second-rounder out for the rest of the day.

Cook gingerly limped to the locker room following a third-quarter snap that saw him fumble the ball away while tumbling to the turf in pain. Cook grabbed at his knee before limping off the field. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Cook looked "upset" as he departed, with coaches and teammates consoling the productive first-year back.

The play marked Cook's second lost fumble in as many possessions, but the status of his knee is a much darker concern for Minnesota.

