Byron Maxwell (hamstring) inactive for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins cornerback crew is thin heading into Sunday's tilt versus Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London.

Starting cornerback Byron Maxwell is officially inactive after tweaking his hamstring, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Maxwell already wasn't slated to start, per Rapoport, after early season struggles in which he'd been toasted repeatedly. Instead, the injury sidelined him completely on Sunday.

ESPN first reported the development.

Rookie corner Cordrea Tankersley is expected to start in Maxwell's place.

For the Saints, receiver Willie Snead, coming off a three-game suspension, is also inactive while nursing a hamstring injury. With a bye next week, Snead's 2017 debut will be on hold until Week 6 at the earliest.