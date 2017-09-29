McCarthy calls Randall's benching an 'internal matter'

Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall was benched Thursday night after allowing a touchdown before halftime against the Bears. Then, he was reportedly seen walking to the locker room before the final buzzer.

"That's actually an internal matter that we'll keep internal," coach Mike McCarthy said after the game, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We'll work through that."

With veteran Davon House out due to injury, Randall started as the No. 2 corner, played 28 snaps and compiled five tackles in the whitewash victory over the Bears before getting benched. After he got burned by Kendall Wright on a touchdown, Randall sat on the bench seemingly pouting in the second half before heading to the locker room early.

At one point House sat with his fellow cornerback to try help coax him out of the funk.

"Just trying to make sure he kept his head in the game, that type of thing," House said. "Just the typical shake it off. It's all part of the game. As cornerbacks, you're going to get scored on. Deion [Sanders] got scored on, [Darrelle] Revis got scored on, Patrick Peterson gets scored on. It's part of the job."

The Packers turned to second-year pro Josh Hawkins in Randall's place for the second half. With rookie Kevin King stacking solid performances, there is no assurance the enigmatic Randall will see significant snaps when House returns to the field.