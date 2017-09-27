Former Broncos head coach Red Miller dies at 89

Red Miller, who guided the Denver Broncos to their first Super Bowl and coached the team for four seasons died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 89.

Miller, a 2017 Broncos Ring of Fame honoree, led the franchise to its first three postseason appearances after being hired as the team's head coach in 1977. In his first year, Miller led the Broncos to the Super Bowl XII on the heels of a 12-2 record.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Red's entire family, especially his wife, Nan," Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "Red was a beloved member of the Broncos' family. He left a great impact on this franchise by laying the foundation for our championship tradition and was so proud to be part of our first Super Bowl team 40 years ago.

"You could tell how much the Broncos meant to Red, and he's meant so much to everyone here. Red was overjoyed to get that phone call in May notifying him of his Ring of Fame selection, and we're all very saddened that he won't be able to join us when we honor him in November."

Our condolences to family & friends of former head coach (1977-80) and 2017 Ring of Fame inductee Red Miller, who passed away this morning. pic.twitter.com/QhLSI2Xtzx â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 27, 2017

Miller's accomplishments with the Broncos will be honored by the team on Nov. 19 during Denver's alumni weekend. His bronze pillar will be unveiled at Sports Authority Field at Mile High's Ring of Fame Plaza on Nov. 17 and his name will be revealed in the stadium's Ring of Fame at the Nov. 19 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miller compiled a 40-22 record as head coach of the Broncos from 1977-80. Miller was named 1977 NFL Coach of the Year after guiding the team to the AFC title. He also was at the helm during the Broncos' infamous Orange Crush defense era -- a unit that allowed a league-low 15 points per game from 1977-80.

A member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 1988), Miller also served as an offensive line coach for the Broncos from 1963-65.