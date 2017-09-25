Rams' Ethan Westbrooks arrested on firearm charges

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks was arrested Friday night on suspicion of carrying a loaded stolen firearm, according to California Highway Patrol records obtained by NFL.com.

Westbrooks was arrested on five felony charges of receiving stolen property, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a high capacity magazine, according to police records.

Westbrooks was arrested without incident following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 west of Bakersfield, California. According to the police report, the arresting officer stopped Westbrooks after he noticed him driving at a high rate of speed. After stopping Westbrooks, the officer observed a handgun in the vehicle and determined it was loaded. A records check of handgun revealed the gun was reported stolen. Westbrooks was then placed under arrest.

Westbrooks was booked into the Kern County Jail Receiving Facility in Bakersfield before being released. The California Highway Patrol arrest-investigation report has been forwarded to the Kern County District Attorney Office for review.

In March, Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Sacramento, California. Westbrooks has played in 53 games with the Rams since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Westbrooks faces the possibility of discipline from the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.