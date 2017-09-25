Aaron Rodgers: Geronimo Allison 'fantastic' in win

When Aaron Rodgers needed a big play, Geronimo Allison was there for his quarterback.

The second-year pro piled up a career-high 122 yards on six catches, including a 72-yarder that set up the game-winning field goal in overtime versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Randall Cobb missing due to injury, Allison took on a larger role, providing Rodgers a complementary target alongside Jordy Nelson. The Packers quarterback was not surprised in the least by the undrafted receiver's performance.

"I've known Geronimo's been a player for a long time," Rodgers said, via the team's official website. "He's a fantastic part of our offense. He's a tough, tough kid. Really tough competitor.

"I remember the first day I watched him at training camp, I said, 'How the hell did this guy not get drafted? This kid's fantastic.' He's got a great attitude. It's good having him back."

Rodgers displayed his trust in Allison, targeting the second-year wideout in several key situations. Of Allison's six receptions, four went for first downs, three of which were on third-and-long. Allison also forced a defensive pass interference on another third down to extend a fourth-quarter drive.

As Sunday's come-from-behind victory displayed once again, the Packers might be banged up, but with Rodgers under center, no deficit is insurmountable. Green Bay will just plug in another unheralded player who will be available when the QB calls his number.