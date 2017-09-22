Injury roundup: Ravens RB West back at practice

Terrance West is back on the practice field for the Baltimore Ravens.

The fifth-year running back, who was sidelined out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of a calf injury, returned to practice Friday in England as the team prepared for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Unfortunately, the news wasn't all good on the injury front for Baltimore.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams didn't make the trip to England because of a lingering foot injury, NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported. The team later confirmed. The injury had kept him out of practice this week.

Sunday's Ravens-Jaguars game begins at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be streamed live on Yahoo.

Here are some other injuries we're monitoring on this Week 3 Friday:

1. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin suffered concussions in Thursday's 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said.

2. Bills coach Sean McDermott said defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (ankle) won't practice again Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He remains day to day. In addition, McDermott said he "feels good" defensive end Shaq Lawson (foot) will play Sunday but he's not confident about offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle).

3. The Giants have ruled out linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), offensive tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) and linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin) for Sunday's game versus the Eagles. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is questionable.

4. Green Bay Packers coach Jordy Nelson (quad) is "progressing," coach Mike McCarthy announced. The wideout is expected to practice Saturday. Receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) will also get the full week to prove their ready for the Packers' tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals, McCarthy announced.