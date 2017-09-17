How will the Cardinals' backfield sort out in Week 2?

The Arizona Cardinals backfield enters Week 2 a muddled mess after losing workhorse David Johnson to injured reserve with an injured wrist.

How the Cards' running back rotation sorts itself out against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday will be something to keep an eye on.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that Kerwynn Williams will get the start for the Cardinals with newly re-signed Chris Johnson the backup. Arizona will use Andre Ellington on third downs.

Williams getting the start was expected since David Johnson went down. How long coach Bruce Arians sticks with Williams will be something to track. The 26-year-old career backup, averaged just 2.0 yards per tote on five attempts in Week 1. Against a Colts defense that got destroyed last week, that average should skyrocket. If the game script lands the Cards an early lead, Williams should see the rock plenty.

If, however, Williams struggles, Ellington will be the beneficiary. The pass-catching back has game-breaking speed out of the backfield and should get matchups against slower Colts linebackers. With the Cardinals also missing receiver John Brown, Ellington's ability in the passing game could come into play against a Colts team that got torched by Jared Goff.

As for David Johnson, he's staying positive after undergoing surgery: