Injury roundup: Bears' Jordan Howard active vs. Bucs

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard is active against the Buccaneers today.

The second-year player out of Indiana injured his shoulder in last week's loss to the Falcons, where he ran for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Howard should suit up but wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) is a much longer shot to play in Tampa Bay but is listed as active.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday morning:

1. The status of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) will be inactive against the Steelers today in Pittsburgh. Per Rapoport, the Bradford's status was decided after a pregame workout. The good news is that his ACL and ligaments are intact. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) are both active for Minnesota.

2. Denver Broncos guard Ronald Leary (concussion) and safety Darian Stewart (groin) are expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys barring a setback, per Rapoport.

3. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who popped up on the injury report late with a knee injury, is expected to play without limitation against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Rapoport.

4. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) is expected to play against the Broncos today, according to Rapoport.

5. Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calf) is active against the Colts.

6. Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) are expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) is active against the Tennessee Titans.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) is inactive against the Minnesota Vikings.

9. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers, per Rapoport.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (illness) is active against the Chicago Bears.