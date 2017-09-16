Transactions: Chiefs promote Hunt, cut Spiller again

The Kansas City Chiefs are going Hunting, while C.J. Spiller goes fishing.

The Chiefs promoted former Houston Texans running back Akeem Hunt to the active roster ahead of Sunday's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a corresponding move, K.C. released Spiller for the third time in two weeks.

Not to be confused with his new teammate, Kareem Hunt, Akeem Hunt is a third-year back with 37 career carries for 205 yards. The elder Hunt has been utilized as a pass-catcher out of the backfield while with the Texans.

Here are the other roster moves we're monitoring before kickoff on Sunday:

1. The Baltimore Ravens signed former Seahawks running back Alex Collins and waived former Bears running back Jeremy Langford. Baltimore also have placed cornerback Sheldon Price on injured reserve, replacing him with cornerback Tony McRae from the practice squad.

2. The Texans are reportedly signing former Chiefs and Ravens offensive lineman Jah Reid, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

3. The Cleveland Browns promoted wide receiver Rashard Higgins to the active roster and waived defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes. Higgins has six career catches for 77 yards.

4. The Indianapolis Colts elevated linebacker Darnell Sankey to the 53-man roster and waived wide receiver Matt Hazel.