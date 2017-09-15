Richard Sherman a game-time decision for Seahawks

Richard Sherman hasn't missed a game in his NFL career, and it appears his impressive longevity streak likely will stay intact despite his frequency on Seahawks injury reports this week.

Sherman is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC West clash with the San Francisco 49ers because of a hamstring injury, and coach Pete Carroll told reporters that his star cornerback will be a game-time decision. Still, Carroll seemed upbeat about Sherman's prospects for playing.

"He did well today," Carroll told reporters after practice, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "He practiced the whole practice ... we'll see how he is tomorrow and all the way to game day, but he looked really good."

Carroll later added "it looks like he can play."

Although Carroll didn't provide much detail about the exact nature of Sherman's ailment, his comments echoed the optimism defensive coordinator Kris Richard conveyed Thursday after his four-time All-Pro missed a second straight practice.

"We're just being cautious with him," Richard said. "We'll see whether or not he's going to be available. I know he's preparing as if he is and he will be available, so I think it'll be coach's decision."

Since entering the league in 2011, Sherman, 29, hasn't missed a single regular-season or playoff game for the Seahawks. He has provided a steady, energetic presence to a defense that has been consistently one of the league's best since his arrival from Stanford.

As Richards said, the Seahawks are probably just being a little extra careful with their defensive star -- especially after the NFL issued a warning to the team for violating it's injury reporting policy with Sherman last season. Unless he suffers an unforeseen setback Saturday, Sherman is looking good to be on the field against the 49ers.