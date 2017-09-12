Why Terrell Suggs 'has that Benjamin Button disease'

Terrell Suggs began his 15th NFL season on Sunday. To see the Baltimore Ravens linebacker terrorize the Cincinnati Bengals, you wouldn't know Suggs had 14 years worth of wear, tear, wounds and scars.

The 34-year-old looked fresh as he harassed Andy Dalton play after play. Suggs was all over the field, compiling six tackles, two sacks and a tipped passed that led to an interception.

Watching the veteran play in the 20-0 shutout of a division rival, you would never guess he's turning 35 in a month.

"He has that Benjamin Button disease," defensive tackle Brandon Williams joked of Suggs after the win, via the team's official website.

(For those unaware, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" was a 2008 Brad Pitt vehicle about a man who ages backward.)

The Ravens defense was every bit as good as we anticipated it'd be heading into the season. Baltimore got younger and quicker at every level. The ferocity with which the unit plays is like watching a hive of bees incessantly swarm an intruder.

While the youth movement in Baltimore is what makes the group so fun to watch, it's the savvy vet that still leads the way.

"Terrell Suggs played great," coach John Harbaugh said. "He was in the backfield pretty regularly. They had to hold him, had to grab him, had to tackle him. He was a huge factor in the game."

Suggs, a Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and six-time Pro Bowler, isn't interested in the praise that came from a simple Week 1 win.

"In Year 15, I've seen it all," Suggs said. "I've had all kind of starts, all kind of finishes. It's good to take one. We're going to enjoy it right now. But tomorrow it's on to Cleveland."