Injuries: Zach Strief to miss time with MCL sprain

The New Orleans Saints' offseason plan to construct a sturdy offensive line has taken another hit.

Right tackle Zach Strief is expected to miss a few weeks after exiting Monday night's game with an MCL sprain, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Strief will undergo more tests Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury.

The 33-year-old left Monday's 29-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter after suffering the injury. He was replaced by backup Senio Kelemete. Strief, entering his 12th season in New Orleans, had missed just two games since 2013.

Losing Strief for an extended amount of time is a blow to a Saints line that is already without left tackle Terron Armstead. Rookie Ryan Ramczyk is starting at left tackle and gave up a sack Monday night.

Sans their top two tackles, Drew Brees could be under siege often in the coming games. In Week 1, the Saints' offense looked like an operation that couldn't decide what it wants to be -- grind it out on the ground or high-flying aerial attack? Not having bookend tackles makes finding itself that much tougher. It could be especially difficult in Week 2 against a rested Super Bowl champion licking its own wounds.

Other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said DE Stephon Tuitt (bicep) is day-to-day and might be able to play Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings. "We'll leave the light on," Tomlin told reporters. There were initial fears that the injury was much more significant.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles are placing kicker Caleb Sturgis (hip) on injured reserve, Rapoport reported. The Eagles are signing Jake Elliott off the Bengals' practice squad to replace Sturgis, Rapoport added.