NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

September 11, 2001 was one of the hardest days our country has ever faced. On its 16th anniversary, NFL teams, players and coaches paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of some of their thoughts.

An infinite thank you to all of you heroes on this day, September 11, to remember forever! A post shared by TomBrady (@tombrady) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and that there is no time for hate.” #neverforget ���� pic.twitter.com/BKzq8u16VT — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 11, 2017

Just like the sun we will rise again ���� thank you to all the heroes on this day! Sep 11, 2001 A post shared by BrandinCooks (@thearcher14) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

All gave some, some gave all. Never forget the men and women who risked their lives to overcome evil. God bless all first responders. pic.twitter.com/9zA1M7hhMQ — Ryan Kelly (@ryan_kelly70) September 11, 2017

May we NEVER forget 9.11, the many families affected & the true heroes who responded to protect/serve our country. #GodBlessAmerica ���� pic.twitter.com/G9w1g2BWh1 — Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) September 11, 2017

We will #NeverForget ����.



To all of those who serve and protect our great country, thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/akzPRUuInd — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 11, 2017

To the ones that have made and continue to make the ultimate sacrifice, we thank you. To the ones that didn't have a choice, we remember you pic.twitter.com/v1nSoYrZcy — Kelvin Beachum (@KelvinBeachumJr) September 11, 2017

Today we honor and

remember the victims of 9/11. We stand united today and always#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/0GXgmvQSst — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) September 11, 2017