Marcell Dareus in make or break season with Bills

The Buffalo Bills shipped out several key pieces from the previous regime. Sammy Watkins, Ronald Darby and Reggie Ragland were sent away already. Buffalo's remake won't end there.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Marcell Dareus is in the crosshairs heading into the 2017 season. Dareus signed a six-year, $96 million contract in 2015. He's struggled since inking the deal, compiling 5.5 combined sacks in the past two years.

"I am told he is in a make-or-break year for the Buffalo Bills, needs to show this administration he is in fact all in, to stay with this team," Rapoport said of Dareus. "This is the same Marcell Dareus who got sent home for the third week of the preseason for violating a team rule. He does have a tough contract to get out from under, but this is a player -- a really good player -- who needs to show the team a lot during this 2017 season."

The Bills are likely to struggle to find a team willing to take on Dareus' contract, which comes with a more than $16 million salary cap hit each of the next two seasons, per OverTheCap.com.

It's clear, however, the team is trying to motivate the 27-year-old defensive lineman.

Dareus is not the only Bills defensive player auditioning for the new staff. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that leading up to cut-down day he was told that if you played defense in Buffalo, you were available via trade.

After two seasons under Rex Ryan, Sean McDermott is revamping the defense in his mold. Those changes put every player, even stars like Dareus, under heavy scrutiny in 2017.