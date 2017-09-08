Chiefs' Eric Berry suffers Achilles injury vs. Patriots

Chiefs safety Eric Berry did not play in the preseason because of a heel injury. An Achilles tendon injury suffered late in the Chiefs' season-opening 42-27 victory in New England could wind up costing him more time.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game Berry suffered a potential torn Achilles tendon and the team would know about the injury Friday.

Berry was carted off the field midway through the fourth quarter and didn't return. Berry immediately took off his gloves after the injury, a potentially telling sign for a player whose leadership and toughness helped to define his organization.

"It's tough to lose a guy like that, you can't replace a guy like that," Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston told NBC's Michele Tafoya after the game.

At the time Berry left the game, he had been on the field for all 69 snaps for the Chiefs' defense. He showed his incredible value to the team with a huge fourth-down run stop to end a Patriots drive and did a fantastic job trailing Rob Gronkowski in coverage all night. Losing Berry for any significant amount of time would take the heart out of the Chiefs' star-heavy defense and provide a bittersweet twist to a glorious Week 1 performance.