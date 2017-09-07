Falcons' Julio Jones: 2,000 yards for WR 'a possibility'

Decades of pro football have come and gone without a wideout topping 2,000 yards.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones thinks it can happen sooner than later.

"Can it be done? It's a possibility," Jones said, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "It definitely can be done. I mean, Calvin Johnson was close. He had, what, 1,900-something? So, he was right there. So, who knows?"

Johnson came closer than anyone, dialing up 1,964 yards for a terrible Lions squad in 2012. Jones himself put up the second most yards in a single season, amassing 1,871 yards for Atlanta in 2015.

Topping 2,000 yards, though, isn't a personal goal for the Falcons All-Pro.

"I don't think about yardage. It's all for fun," Jones said. "It's definitely for fun. They obviously want to see somebody do [2,000] because, obviously, it's never been done. And it's a lot of talk about it. Any guy of my caliber, you know, can potentially put up those numbers. But at the end of the day, we're one game at a time. Whatever the defense gives us, we're going to take it."

To his point, Jones in the past was asked to shoulder an outrageous burden for Atlanta's attack. This year's Falcons don't need him to do it all alone -- and they're a much better team for it.