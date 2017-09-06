Picking the Perfect Week 1 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 1 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 1 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

The key to winning the Perfect Challenge is to try and create as unique a lineup as possible while still finding players who will score big points. So it makes sense that Carson Palmer going against a suspect Lions defense gets a look from Franchise. Of course, not every pick can be avant garde -- hence Le'Veon Bell, A.J. Green and Gronk. Devonta Freeman should have plenty of room to operate against the Bears while Franchise is looking for the Texans to exploit the matchup against Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. And Matt Bryant.

Alex Gelhar's Week 1 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Gelhar's banking on a Russell Wilson revival (say that five times fast) and thinks it's going to start in Week 1 against his Packers. LeSean McCoy and David Johnson are going to be popular names this week because of their talent and opportunity. The same goes for Julio Jones and A.J. Green. Gelhar decides to stack Jimmy Graham at tight end to go with Wilson and is another person to ride with the Texans this week. And Dan Bailey.

Matt Harmon's Week 1 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Like Gelhar, Harmon's also betting on the Russell Wilson-Jimmy Graham combo this week. He's also casting a lot with David Johnson, which isn't a major surprise. Harmon does venture off the beaten path a little bit with Todd Gurley ... but it's against the Colts, so I get it. The receiving duo of Jordy Nelson and Antonio Brown is hard to go against. Same with the Texans defense. And Mason Crosby.

Marcas Grant's Week 1 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Maybe because guys named Marcas/Marcus should stick together or maybe because the Raiders defense is ungood, but I'm rolling with a Mariota-Delanie Walker stack in Week 1. I like the potential workload for both McCoy and Gurley against porous defenses. I also don't think you can go wrong with Antonio Brown while Kelvin Benjamin's comeback season begins in Week 1 against the 49ers. The Rams against the Luck-less Colts? Yes please. And Kai Forbath.

