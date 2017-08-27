What if NFL Stars Re-Created Your Favorite Album Covers?

The trend of athletes wanting to be musicians has been around since the "Must Be the Money" days, but it seems like this movement is now more popular than ever. Current NFL players who have recently taken their talents from the gridiron to the recording booth include Le'Veon Bell, Martellus Bennett, and Melvin Ingram. Cam Newton opted to go the safer route by shooting his own music video instead of actually laying down vocals.

The Checkdown is taking this trend to the next level by giving your favorite NFL stars their own album covers. From The Life of Peyton to Gronk Calling, check out our NFL Album Cover Re-creations.

Odell Beckham, Junior

Original Album: Thriller by Michael Jackson

Release Date: 11/30/1982

Player Featured: Odell Beckham, Jr.

The similarities between Odell Beckham and Thriller-era Michael Jackson are a bit striking: The luscious locks, dance moves, and unique style.

The parallels go beyond the surface though. The King of Pop was 24 years old when he released Thriller, OBJ is 24 as he enters his fourth season in the NFL. Last year, Beckham became the first wide receiver with at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons. MJ was known for breaking a few records too... Thriller is the best-selling album of all time.

In case you needed one more connection between the Giants' wideout and the late singer, Beckham got this prominent tattoo of Jackson a few months ago.

The Life of Peyton

Original Album: The Life of Pablo by Kanye West

Release Date: 2/14/2016

Player Featured: Peyton Manning

The life of Peyton Manning involves ordering delivery from Papa John's, plenty of "Omaha!" yelling at the line of scrimmage, and stability through insurance. The life of Kanye West involves spending $3,000 on intercontinental food delivery, plenty of yelling at the paparazzi, and general unpredictability. Despite seeming like polar opposites, these two G.O.A.T.s have one thing in common--success. West has 21 Grammys while Manning has five MVP awards and virtually every major NFL passing record.

Gronk Calling, The Spike

Original Album: London Calling by The Clash

Release Date: 12/14/1979

Player Featured: Rob Gronkowski

British punk band The Clash released London Calling a decade before baby Gronk came into this world, but there is no player in football, or any sport really, that we would rather see smash a guitar.

Fun related fact: Wide receiver Homer Jones became the first player to spike a football in celebration on October 17, 1965. Around that same time (mid-60s), Pete Townshend of The Who was the first rocker to start the trend of smashing guitars.

DAN.

Original Album: DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Release Date: 4/14/2017

Coach Featured: Dan Quinn

"Damn" was all millions of viewers could say after the Patriots completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history over the Falcons. Atlanta fans were humbled and left sporting expressions like Kendrick Lamar's on this cover. Only time will tell if redemption is in the DNA of coach Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons. OK, I'll stop.

Freeman, DEVOnta

Original Album: Freedom of Choice by Devo

Release Date: 5/16/1980

Player Featured: Devonta Freeman

Cam Newton grabs headlines for his eccentric style, but his outfits pale in comparison to the odd fashion of Devo. If someone really wants to get people talking about their wardrobe during the 2017 season, they need to wear a Devo hat (a.k.a. an energy dome) to their first postgame press conference. I'm looking at you, Devonta.

4 My Receivers Only

Original Album: 4 Your Eyez Only by J. Cole

Release Date: 12/9/2016

Player Featured: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the 2016 Cowboys were 11-1 when J. Cole dropped his fourth studio album, 4 Your Eyez Only. Cole's album went on to go platinum and Dak only threw four interceptions throughout his very impressive rookie campaign. His four picks placed him second among quarterbacks with at least 250 pass attempts last season.

The Nuk, DEANDRE

Original Album: The Chronic by Dr. Dre

Release Date: 12/15/1992

Player Featured: DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins got his nickname "Nuk" from his mother, who said NUK was the only pacifier brand DeAndre would use as a baby. While a six-month-old Hopkins was using a binky, Andre Young a.k.a. Dr. Dre dropped The Chronic. The classic hip-hop album brought the G-funk subgenre to the mainstream.

Coloring Book

Original Album: Coloring Book by Chance the Rapper

Release Date: 5/13/2016

Player Featured: Cam Newton

Chance the Rapper loves his No. 3 baseball caps and Cam Newton loves his dress hats. The former's passion for his hats is bordering on obsession though, the Chicago rapper told Katie Couric, "I don't take this hat off at all, ever. I sleep in this hat. I take showers and baths in this hat."

Newton hasn't professed his love for hats, but the man behind Cam's headwear spoke to ESPN about the method behind the quarterback's one-of-a-kind accessories.

Legend of Beast Mode, Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders

Original Album: Legend, The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers

Release Date: 5/8/1984

Player Featured: Marshawn Lynch

Bob Marley had a well-known passion for soccer, but the late singer's connection to American football is a bit under the radar. Marley's son, Rohan, played linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes in the early '90s and was teammates with Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp, and Dwayne Johnson (yes, The Rock). Rohan's son, Nico Marley, is currently a linebacker for the Washington Redskins.

Nico's iconic grandfather had a beastly output--the Jamaican singer released 11 albums from 1970 to 1980. Between 2010 to 2014, when Marshawn Lynch was growing into peak Beast Mode form, the running back averaged over 275 rushing attempts, 1,200 yards, and 10 touchdowns per season. Legends.