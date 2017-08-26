Bills sign center Eric Wood to two-year extension

The Buffalo Bills inked center Eric Wood to a two-year contract extension on Saturday.

The team announced the deal ahead of their preseason tilt versus the Baltimore Ravens.

The extension is worth $16 million in new money with an additional $5.275 million this year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the contract. Rapoport added that Wood received a $6.5 million signing bonus, and is due an additional $1.75 million roster bonus in five days as part of his $14.2 million in guarantees.

Wood was headed toward the final season of his five-year, $27.7 million contract signed in 2013. The extension keeps the 2009 first-round pick in Buffalo through the 2019 season.

At 31, Wood has been a stalwart in the center of the Bills' offensive line, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015. The pivot started 57 straight games since 2013 before breaking his leg after nine games last season, ending his year. Wood's injury healed up and he's participated in each preseason game. The extension ensures he'll anchor the line in Buffalo for years to come.