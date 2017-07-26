Injuries: Mike Pouncey (hip) cleared by specialist

On Tuesday, Dolphins center Mike Pouncey told the world he received the good news he'd been "waiting for."

On Wednesday, it became clear that Pouncey was cleared by a specialist to return to football activities. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Pouncey will take a physical on Wednesday and, if green lit, the team will cautiously work him back into the mix. Pouncey missed 11 games last year due to the hip issue and underwent a stem-cell procedure on the injured area a few months ago.

When you get the news you've been waiting for!!!! God is good! ????#16+ A post shared by MikePouncey (@mikepouncey) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

While Pouncey is still on the road to recovery, this is the best possible development for the six-year veteran. The Dolphins offensive line is not complete without him and, after turning a corner last year under new head coach Adam Gase, could see an improvement in an already stellar run game. Pouncey, 28, has been to three Pro Bowls since 2013, though he hasn't made it through 16 games in a season since 2012. Hence, the caution on Miami's part.

Here are the other injuries we are tracking Wednesday:

1. Steelers wideout Sammie Coates will start training camp on the sidelines. The third-year target had his knee scoped last week and could be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

2. The Buccaneers announced Wednesday that defensive end Jacquies Smith (knee) was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list.