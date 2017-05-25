Injury roundup: Tannehill says knee is '100 percent'

The Miami Dolphins opened organized team activities with their signal-caller at full strength.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill told reporters Thursday he felt "100 percent" following an offseason of speculation regarding his partially torn ACL. The injury, suffered in December, forced Tannehill to miss the final three games of the 2016 regular season and Miami's wild-card loss to the Steelers.

Tannehill added that he will wear a brace during the season and will have no limitations in his movement.

News of Tannehill's full recovery was reported in February, but this is the first time the quarterback has publicly addressed the health of his knee.

That Tannehill is "fully confident" in his knee and mobility going into 2017 is obviously great news for him and the Dolphins. In their first season under Adam Gase, the Dolphins made the postseason for the first time since the short-lived Chad Pennington era and were beginning to develop an identity on offense behind Tannehill's efficient passing and Jay Ajayi's bruising ground game before the quarterback's untimely injury. Having him fully healthy for the summer, as expected, is a good sign for the development of Gase's offense in 2017.

Here are some more injury updates we've been following on Thursday:

1. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who missed the final six games of the 2016 season after suffering a concussion, said he isn't changing his approach to the game. "You play the game and don't think about getting hurt because that slows you down and increases the likelihood of getting hurt," Kuechly told reporters, via ESPN. "You've got to play hard,'' he said. "The moment you slow down, then that's when you get hurt."

As for teammate Michael Oher, the standout offensive tackle is still not participating in OTAs, and coach Ron Rivera told reporters he remains in concussion protocol.

2. Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday that linebacker C.J. Mosley underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, per the Baltimore Sun. Harbaugh added the team has no long-term concerns about Mosley's status.

Harbaugh also told reporters that tight end Maxx Williams (knee surgery) should be read for training camp.