Transactions roundup: Gerald Hodges signs Bills deal

Gerald Hodges is headed to Western New York.
The former 49ers linebacker culminated his nationwide tour of team facilities on Thursday, signing a deal with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, it's a one-year deal.
Since late March, Hodges had visited with the Seahawks, Jaguars, Bills and Giants.
The outside linebacker is coming off the most productive season of his four-year career. In his only full season in San Francisco, Hodges tallied two picks, three sacks, one forced fumble and 80 combined tackles in 12 games started.
Hodges joins a Buffalo linebacking corps that lost middle linebacker Zach Brown in the offseason and boasts Pro Bowler Lorenzo Alexander and redshirt rookie Reggie Ragland.
Here's another transaction from Thursday:
1. The Arizona Cardinals signed second-round pick Budda Baker to his rookie contract.
2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed second-round pick Justin Evans to his rookie deal.
3. Free-agent wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins visited the New York Jets on Thursday, Rapoport reported.
