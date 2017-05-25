Transactions roundup: Gerald Hodges signs Bills deal

Gerald Hodges is headed to Western New York.

The former 49ers linebacker culminated his nationwide tour of team facilities on Thursday, signing a deal with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, it's a one-year deal.

Since late March, Hodges had visited with the Seahawks, Jaguars, Bills and Giants.

The outside linebacker is coming off the most productive season of his four-year career. In his only full season in San Francisco, Hodges tallied two picks, three sacks, one forced fumble and 80 combined tackles in 12 games started.

Hodges joins a Buffalo linebacking corps that lost middle linebacker Zach Brown in the offseason and boasts Pro Bowler Lorenzo Alexander and redshirt rookie Reggie Ragland.

Here's another transaction from Thursday:

1. The Arizona Cardinals signed second-round pick Budda Baker to his rookie contract.

2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed second-round pick Justin Evans to his rookie deal.

3. Free-agent wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins visited the New York Jets on Thursday, Rapoport reported.