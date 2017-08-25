Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 101-125

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.
My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 101-125.
College Football 24/7 Hot Topics:
101. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
102. JoJo McIntosh, S, Washington
103. Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
104. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
105. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami (Fla.)
106. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
107. Duke Dawson, CB, Florida
108. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
109. Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
110. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama
111. Simmie Cobbs, Jr., WR, Indiana
112. Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia
113. Dorance Armstrong, Jr., DE, Kansas
114. Jordan Jones, LB, Kentucky
115. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
116. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
117. JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State
118. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
119. Wilton Speight, QB, Michigan
120. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
121. JoVan Rolland-Jones, LB, Arkansas State
122. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
123. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
124. Damon Webb, S, Ohio State
125. Tyrone Crowder, OG, Clemson
Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.