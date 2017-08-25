Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 101-125

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 101-125.

101. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

102. JoJo McIntosh, S, Washington

103. Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

104. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

105. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami (Fla.)

106. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

107. Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

108. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

109. Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

110. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama

111. Simmie Cobbs, Jr., WR, Indiana

112. Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia

113. Dorance Armstrong, Jr., DE, Kansas

114. Jordan Jones, LB, Kentucky

115. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

116. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

117. JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State

118. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

119. Wilton Speight, QB, Michigan

120. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

121. JoVan Rolland-Jones, LB, Arkansas State

122. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

123. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State

124. Damon Webb, S, Ohio State

125. Tyrone Crowder, OG, Clemson

