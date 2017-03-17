T.J. Watt soaks up wisdom from Jets' Greene, Steelers' Porter

With his pro day down and the NFL Draft in late April on the horizon, T.J. Watt can finally see the "light at the end of the tunnel" of his arduous draft process.

The linebacker's Wisconsin pro day on Wednesday went exactly how he planned. Watt focused on position drills, withdrew from numbers-related tests and just soaked it all in.

"In general, I just wanted to show that I could play in coverage," Watt said. "A lot of coaches know I can play the run. They know I can rush the passer, but a lot of questions are (about) how I look in space. Can I drop to the curl? Can I drop to the flat?"

Surrounded by scouts from all 32 teams and at least one GM (Green Bay's Ted Thompson) and coach (Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin), Watt relished, in particular, working with specific team coaches, including position legends in Steelers OLB coach Joey Porter and Jets OLB coach Kevin Greene, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Obviously working with two really, really, really good football players like those guys, picking up as many minute details on the game as possible," Watt said of his pro-day experience. "â¦ Little details on the field, they were noticing in my drop. They say, 'Just lower your hips a little bit more. Get your hand on your defender before you look back.'

"I'm just trying to be a sponge, like I've said, throughout this whole process and anytime you're getting coaching tips from guys like that, you're gonna have to take it in and try to translate it to your game."

In working with Porter and Greene, Watt wasn't just put to the test; he says he was given a crash course in what being a professional football player is all about.

"Obviously at the combine, you have eight or so weeks to prepare for those specific drills; you know what drills you're going to be doing," Watt said. "But at the pro day, you don't know what drills they'll be having you do. So to be able to learn a drill real quickly and drop in space without much preparation show your true colors and how you can move in space."

Watt also doubled down on his desire to play any position in the pros, including inside linebacker and even special teams.

"Like I've said from day one, it really doesn't matter where I'm at on the field as long as I'm on the field," he said. "Versatility is the number one thing that keeps you in the league and if you can find multiple ways of staying on the field, whether it's special teams ... I think that's an incredible asset to have."

As for the next step, Watt is keeping that close to the vest. While the linebacker did divulge that he has a "handful of workouts up in Madison already in line," he was mum on the specifics, namely which teams were trying to get an up-close and personal look at his services.

For now, Watt plays the waiting game, working out at home and watching with his brothers, the Texans' J.J. and the Chargers' Derek, as Wisconsin tries to advance in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Regarding the Badgers' controversial seeding as No. 8 in the East Region, Watt isn't discouraged, replying with the type of mantra that has inspired him these past three months.

"Who knows, man? Everyone's even at this point."