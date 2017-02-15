Top 200 fantasy players for 2017: Michael Fabiano

Offseason? What offseason? Fantasy football has become a 365-day-a-year passion for NFL fans, and the actual season is almost upon us. As we're now in the thick of fantasy draft season, here's my latest list of the Top 200 fantasy players for 2017 -- fully updated following a rash of devasting preseason injuries.

These rankings are based on the NFL.com standard scoring system and will be updated daily (as needed) leading up to the season.

Last updated: Friday, August 28th

It's never too early for fantasy football CLICK HERE to get your 2017 NFL Fantasy season started.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!