Broncos' Cody Latimer arrested on misdemeanor warrant

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Monday morning on a misdemeanor warrant issued by a Denver traffic court, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

After calling authorities to report a domestic disturbance involving his girlfriend, Latimer was arrested after deputies ran a background check on him and discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Denver, Arapahoe County (Colorado) Sheriff spokeswoman Julie Brooks told NFL Media. He was arrested and booked into jail and later released, Brooks said.

Latimer's girlfriend, Jaimee Rando, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault by Denver police, according to Brooks. Deputies responding to the call realized the alleged assault occurred within Denver city limits and referred Rando's case to Denver police, Brooks said.

KUSA-TV in Denver first reported Latimer's arrest.

Latimer, 23, who was not present at organized team activities for the Broncos on Tuesday, released a statement about the incident via Twitter:

"I reached out to the team on Monday to let them know of a personal issue that I dealt with over the weekend," Latimer wrote. "I believe I handled it the right way, but I had no idea of the unrelated unpaid traffic ticket. That's completely on me, and I took care of that (Tuesday) ... Back to football."

Latimer has appeared in 22 games and three playoff games with the Broncos since being selected 56th overall out of Indiana in 2014 NFL Draft.