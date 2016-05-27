Tannehill: We want opponents to 'fear' DeVante Parker

DeVante Parker has put the 2015 season in his rear-view mirror.

The second-year Dolphins wide receiver and former first-round pick was sidelined last summer after undergoing foot surgery to replace a screw in his foot. Parker said there's already one huge factor separating this offseason from last year.

"I'm not injured," Parker said Thursday per The Miami Herald. "I'm healthy this year. I just have to come out and stay healthy and come out and make plays."

Parker added "(the injuries) put me behind a lot."

Though once Parker returned, Rishard Matthews eclipsed him on the depth chart, the then rookie tallied 22 receptions for 445 yards, averaging 20.2 yards per catch over the final six games of the season.

Dolphins signal-caller Ryan Tannehill is excited to see a healthy Parker maximize his potential come this fall.

"I expect big things out of him. I'm expecting him to be a heck of a football player, a guy that other teams fear, because he can make big plays down the field, inside," Tannehill said. "He's a big-bodied guy. He's a guy we're going to want to use in the red zone, on third downs and to stretch the field as well."

Parker is tasked with learning a brand new offense under addition of new head coach Adam Gase.

"He's doing a good job, as far as knowing what to do," Gase said. "He's battling (Byron) Maxwell a lot, it seems like. He's had some snaps where he's won and he's had some snaps where he's lost. He's feeling his way through."