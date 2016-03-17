Ravens' Tray Walker critically injured in dirt bike crash

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tray Walker was critically injured in a dirtbike crash in Southeast Florida on Thursday night, the Ravens announced.

Walker, 23, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami in critical condition, the team said.

"This is devastating news," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Our prayers and hopes are with Tray and his family tonight."

The Miami-Dade police department added further details in a press release.

"Walker was heading westbound on Northwest 75th Street on a Honda dirt bike with no lights and wearing dark clothing when he collided with a Ford Escape heading southbound on Northwest 21st Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m.," the release stated.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that Walker, who sustained severe head injuries in the crash, spent all night in surgery and is currently fighting for his life, per three sources informed of his condition.

The Ravens' official website published an open letter coach John Harbaugh wrote his players regarding Walker's situation.

Walker, selected 136th overall out of Texas Southern by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft, appeared in eight games last season. He played mostly on special teams.

A native of Miami, Walker attended Miami Northwestern High School.