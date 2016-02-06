Antonio Brown earns Greatness on the Road honor

The 2015 season featured a bevy of road warriors who continuously demonstrated their on-the-field heroics in enemy territory. Though many players had outstanding road performances this season, one performer stood out from the pack and was crowned the 2015 Greatness on the Road winner.

Greatness on the Road winner





Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a near-historic season in 2015. Prior to Brown's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, he looking to break a few records of his own from 2014 -- Brown was seven catches and 52 yards shy of besting his franchise record-setting production from last season.

Brown amassed 13 receptions (10 in the first half) and 187 yards receiving against Cleveland, helping send the Steelers into the playoffs. Brown joined Hines Ward as the only Steeler with back-to-back seasons of ten-plus touchdown catches during a campaign.

Runners up

Cam Newton

The NFL MVP led the Panthers to a 7-1 record in road tilts during the regular season. That alone should put him in contention weekly for Greatness on the Road honors. Newton finished the regular season with 3,837 yards passing and 35 touchdowns, in addition to 636 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns.

Todd Gurley

The Offensive Rookie of the Year compiled 1,106 yards rushing in just thirteen games of his rookie. Two of Gurley's best performances this year came on the road in Arizona and Green Bay. Against the Cardinals, Gurley put up 146 yards and the following week, he bolted for 159 yards versus the Panthers.