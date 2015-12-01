Harbaugh on kick six: 'I've never seen anything like it'

Just before their postgame handshake, Ravens coach John Harbaugh looked at Mike Pettine in disbelief and uttered just one sentence before embracing the Browns' coach: "I've never seen anything like it in my life."

The Ravens' coach was of course talking about a 64-yard, walk-off kick-six, in which Will Hill returned a blocked field-goal attempt 64 yards with no time remaining to give the Ravens a 33-27 win over the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Yet Harbaugh's comments could very well have applied to any part of the wild game.

From the Browns losing starting quarterback Josh McCown to a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, to Matt Schaub throwing two game-changing picks, to Brent Urban playing in his first-ever NFL game and getting the key block on Travis Coons' 51-yard attempt, to Coons missing his first-ever NFL kick, to Hill going from goat on the game-tying Travis Benjamin touchdown to the hero on the blocked return; it was all part of an insane ending to a game that was supposed to be one of the worst-ever matchups in MNF history.

"One of the greatest football games you're probably ever going to see in terms of excitement," Harbaugh said after the game.

"I came inside and almost threw up," Hill added.

The result of the game is meaningless when it comes to the AFC playoff picture. At 4-7, the Ravens are almost certainly staying home this winter. At 2-9, the only thing the Browns have to look forward to is the 2016 NFL Draft order.

Still, the game was a shocker.

"A tough one to wrap your brain around," Pettine said.

Added Urban: "It's a great feeling. Things happened our way finally. We're ecstatic."