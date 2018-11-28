Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Aaron Jones vs. Arizona Cardinals
Jones has become a star in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring 18-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games. He should put up another big line against the Cardinals, who have allowed 4.6 yards per rush, a total of 16 touchdowns and an average of 31.6 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs during the season.
Phillip Lindsay vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Listed as a start 'em in each of the last two weeks, Lindsay has scored three touchdowns and over 43 combined fantasy points in wins over the Steelers and Chargers. He's a good bet to put up a monster game this weekend in Cincinnati, as the Bengals have allowed seven touchdowns and the most fantasy points to runners since Week 9.
Austin Ekeler vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The loss of Melvin Gordon to an injured knee opens the door for Ekeler to see a much bigger role in the L.A. offense this week. A talented playmaker, he's averaged 5.8 yards per rush and 1.3 fantasy points per touch. The Steelers defense has struggled against running backs in recent weeks as well, so Ekeler becomes a solid option.
Matt Breida vs. Seattle Seahawks
Breida has become a true featured back in the absence of Raheem Mostert, averaging 18.5 touches and over 20 fantasy points over his last two games. He should remain in the RB2 mix against the Seahawks, who have allowed six total touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points (25.8 PPG) to opposing running backs since Week 9.
Chris Carson vs. San Francisco 49ers
Carson scored over 14 fantasy points last week, and he's now scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. He's also averaging 20 touches per game since Week 3, so he's seeing plenty of opportunities even with Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny in the mix. I'd consider him a solid flex starter against the Niners at home this weekend.
Start 'Em: LeSean McCoy at Miami Dolphins, Josh Adams vs. Washington Redskins (Mon.)
Sleepers: Gus Edwards at Atlanta Falcons, Doug Martin vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Tevin Coleman vs. Baltimore Ravens
Coleman has been an average fantasy producer at best over his last three games, averaging just 36 rushing yards and 10.7 fantasy points. He could be hard-pressed to equal that mark this week against the Ravens, who have surrendered just two touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points (14.6 PPG) to home running backs this season.
Jordan Howard vs. New York Giants
Howard has fallen into the risk-reward flex starter department, as he's failed to score double-digit points in each of his last three games despite some favorable matchups. The one-dimensional Indiana product is now all but useless unless he finds the end zone, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9. I'd beware Howard.
Adrian Peterson vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Peterson's numbers have tumbled in recent weeks, as he's failed to score more than nine fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's also averaged a terrible three yards per rush in that time, and playing behind a patchwork offensive line with Colt McCoy under center won't do him any favors against the desperate Eagles.
Peyton Barber vs. Carolina Panthers
Barber is on a bit of a hot streak, scoring a touchdown and at least 14.3 fantasy points in each of his last two games. With that being said, this week's matchup against the Panthers isn't a favorable one. Their defense has allowed the eight-fewest fantasy points to backs and held Barber to just six fantasy points in Week 9, so temper expectations.
LeGarrette Blount vs. Los Angeles Rams
Blount is coming off a two-touchdown, 23.3-point explosion against the Bears, but I wouldn't chase the points when the Rams come to town. Los Angeles hasn't been great against the run this season, but game script could be a big problem for the big back out of Oregon. I'd keep Blount on the sidelines in what could be a blowout at Ford Field.
Sit 'Em: Marlon Mack at Jacksonville Jaguars, Isaiah Crowell at Tennessee Titans
Busts: Lamar Miller vs. Cleveland Browns, Dion Lewis vs. New York Jets
