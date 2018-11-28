Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Tevin Coleman vs. Baltimore Ravens Coleman has been an average fantasy producer at best over his last three games, averaging just 36 rushing yards and 10.7 fantasy points. He could be hard-pressed to equal that mark this week against the Ravens, who have surrendered just two touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points (14.6 PPG) to home running backs this season. vs. Jordan Howard vs. New York Giants Howard has fallen into the risk-reward flex starter department, as he's failed to score double-digit points in each of his last three games despite some favorable matchups. The one-dimensional Indiana product is now all but useless unless he finds the end zone, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9. I'd beware Howard. vs. Adrian Peterson vs. Philadelphia Eagles Peterson's numbers have tumbled in recent weeks, as he's failed to score more than nine fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's also averaged a terrible three yards per rush in that time, and playing behind a patchwork offensive line with Colt McCoy under center won't do him any favors against the desperate Eagles. vs. Peyton Barber vs. Carolina Panthers Barber is on a bit of a hot streak, scoring a touchdown and at least 14.3 fantasy points in each of his last two games. With that being said, this week's matchup against the Panthers isn't a favorable one. Their defense has allowed the eight-fewest fantasy points to backs and held Barber to just six fantasy points in Week 9, so temper expectations. vs. LeGarrette Blount vs. Los Angeles Rams Blount is coming off a two-touchdown, 23.3-point explosion against the Bears, but I wouldn't chase the points when the Rams come to town. Los Angeles hasn't been great against the run this season, but game script could be a big problem for the big back out of Oregon. I'd keep Blount on the sidelines in what could be a blowout at Ford Field. Sit 'Em: Marlon Mack at Jacksonville Jaguars, Isaiah Crowell at Tennessee Titans

Busts: Lamar Miller vs. Cleveland Browns, Dion Lewis vs. New York Jets

