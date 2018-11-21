Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - George Kittle vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kittle is fresh off a bye and should be in line for a huge game when the Niners travel east to face the Bucs. Their defense has surrendered the seventh-most catches, the most yards, the fifth-most touchdowns (tied) and the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so Kittle should be peppered with targets this weekend. vs. Jack Doyle vs. Miami Dolphins Doyle didn't put up a great stat line in last week's win over the Titans, but I'd stick with him for his next matchup against Miami. In their last five games, the Dolphins have surrendered four top-13 fantasy tight ends including two (Michael Roberts, Jordan Thomas) who finished in the top four at the position based on points. vs. David Njoku vs. Cincinnati Bengals Njoku has been a statistical disappointment for fantasy owners in recent weeks, but I'd still roll with him in what is a plus matchup against the Bengals. Their defense is tied for the third-most catches allowed per game, has surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points and a combined five top-10 tight ends on the season. vs. Jordan Reed vs. Dallas Cowboys Reed is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season (finally), as he scored 20.1 points in a loss to the Texans. Next up is a date with the Cowboys, who have allowed the third-most points to tight ends (most of it Zach Ertz) in the last four weeks. With Colt McCoy now under center, Reed should see plenty of targets. Start 'Em: Vance McDonald at Denver Broncos, Jeff Heuerman vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sleepers: Chris Herndon vs. New England Patriots, Nick Vannett at Carolina Panthers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Antonio Gates vs. Arizona Cardinals Gates went back to the past last week, posting a season-high 19 fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos. I wouldn't chase the points, however, as Gates hadn't scored that many points in his previous five games ... combined. He also has a tough matchup against a Cardinals defense that's been tough on tight ends in 2018. vs. Evan Engram vs. Philadelphia Eagles Engram's numbers haven't been terrible, as he's scored at least 8.6 fantasy points in each of his last three games, so consider this more of a beware than a sit. Despite all of their defensive injuries, the Eagles have still surrendered just two touchdown catches and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. Green Bay Packers Sitting Rudolph during the holiday season could get me labeled a Scrooge, but he's been pretty stingy when it comes to fantasy points with just 18.6 combined over his last five games. Also consider that the Packers have surrendered just one touchdown catch and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends this season. vs. Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Los Angeles Chargers Seals-Jones was a popular steamer last week, and he went on to post five yards (not a misprint) in a loss to the Raiders. Yuck. I'd keep him on the sidelines in Week 12, as he'll go up against a Chargers defense that's surrendered an average of just 40 yards with two touchdowns to opposing tight ends on their home field. Sit 'Em: Jonnu Smith at Houston Texans (Mon.), C.J. Uzomah vs. Cleveland Browns

Busts: Jimmy Graham at Minnesota Vikings, Austin Hooper at New Orleans Saints (Thur.),

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!