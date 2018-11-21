Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Emmanuel Sanders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sanders has been in a bit of a slide, posting a combined 160 receiving yards with no touchdowns in his last three games. I like him to rebound this week in a revenge game, however, as the Steelers have surrendered seven touchdowns, the third-most yards and the third-most fantasy points to opposing slot receivers this season. vs. Julian Edelman vs. New York Jets Edelman should be back from a foot ailment in time for what is a positive matchup against the Jets, so get him into your lineups. The Men in Green have allowed nine touchdowns, the fourth-most yards, and the second-most fantasy points to slot receivers, which is where Edelman has run over 70 percent of his routes this season. vs. Kenny Golladay vs. Chicago Bears Listed as a start 'em last week, Golladay went off for eight catches (14 targets) and finished with 25.3 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. I'd keep him active against the Bears, who Golladay tamed for a touchdown and 19.8 points two weeks ago. Consider him a very high-end No. 2 fantasy wideout on Thursday (set your lineups)! vs. Jarvis Landry vs. Cincinnati Bengals Landry has been a serious disappointment this season, but I'd still roll with him in what is a plus matchup against the Bengals. Their defense has surrendered nine top-20 fantasy wideouts since Week 4, and slot receivers have put up the sixth-most fantasy points when facing Cincinnati's defense this season. Keep Landry active this week. vs. Tyler Lockett vs. Carolina Panthers Lockett has been one of the most consistent wideouts in fantasy football, scoring double-digit points in all but one game this season. He's a solid No. 3 wideout this week against the Panthers, who have surrendered nine touchdowns to wideouts overall and the eighth-most receiving yards per game to the position at home in 2018. Start 'Em: Amari Cooper vs. Washington Redskins (Thur.), Calvin Ridley at New Orleans Saints (Thur.)

Sleepers: Anthony Miller at Detroit Lions (Thur.), Tre'Quan Smith vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thur.)

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Corey Davis vs. Houston Texans Davis had been on a nice hot streak in two games before last week, when he laid a 4.9-point egg in a loss to the Colts. I'd beware the second-year wideout once again, as he'll face a Houston defense that held him to just 55 yards in Week 2. Davis could also be without his starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, in this Monday contest. vs. Allen Robinson vs. Detroit Lions Listed as a sit 'em last week, Robinson finished with just 6.9 fantasy points in a win over the Vikings. I'd keep him on the sidelines again, as he'll face Lions CB Darius Slay (who was out in Week 10 when Robinson had 133 yards and two touchdowns). The inconsistent Robinson is very tough to trust in this Thanksgiving Day tilt. vs. John Brown vs. Oakland Raiders Brown had been a solid fantasy option earlier this season, but you have to be worried about him with the Ravens switching to a run-based offense with Lamar Jackson under center. Last week, Baltimore ran the rock 74 percent of the time and was limited to just 19 pass attempts on 73 plays. That's bad news for Brown. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Los Angeles Chargers Listed as a start 'em last week, Fitzgerald caught just two passes. Luckily, they were both for touchdowns. I don't think he'll be as fortunate against the Chargers, who have surrendered the fifth-fewest yards, two scores and the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing slot receivers this season. That makes Fitzgerald a real fantasy risk. vs. Golden Tate vs. New York Giants Tate led the Eagles in targets, catches and yards last week, but he still finished with a mere nine fantasy points in a loss to the Saints. I'd be worried about the veteran this week too, as he'll face a Giants defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points and hasn't given up a touchdown to a slot receiver in 2018. Fade the Golden one. Sit 'Em: Donte Moncrief at Buffalo Bills, Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Minnesota Vikings

Busts: Demaryius Thomas vs. Tennessee Titans (Mon.), Devin Funchess vs. Seattle Seahawks

