Week 7 TNF fantasy preview

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Broncos

Case Keenum: Sit

Phillip Lindsay: Start

Devontae Booker: Deep sleeper

Royce Freeman: Deep sleeper

Emmanuel Sanders: Flex

Demaryius Thomas: Beware

Jeff Heuerman: Deep sleeper

Broncos DST: Start

Case Keenum isn't moving the offense consistently. There are whispers that Chad Kelly could take over. The receivers are suffering as a result. Emmanuel Sanders' numbers are down and Demaryius Thomas is only succeeding in garbage time. Matching up with the Cardinals secondary won't help that. The upside this week is that Arizona's defense hasn't stopped a nose from running, which is really good news for Phillip Lindsay and could even give a little value to Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman ... though it's hard to start the latter two, even with four teams on a bye this week. The ineptitude of the Cardinals offense makes the Broncos defense a worthy start.

Cardinals

Josh Rosen: Sit

David Johnson: Start

Christian Kirk: Sit

Larry Fitzgerald: Sit

Ricky Seals-Jones: Deep sleeper

Cardinals DST: Stream

Arizona's offense has offered no reason to believe it will ever be productive this season. The only hope has been David Johnson, who is starting to see more touches -- even if offensive coordinator Mike McCoy still won't use him to his full potential. Christian Kirk has longterm upside but his week-to-week value is too volatile to consider starting him on a Thursday night. People are still holding on to Larry Fitzgerald, presumably for the nostagia. You can stop that. I don't need to tell you about the state of tight ends, which is why starting Ricky Seals-Jones isn't the absolute worst idea although he's been the epitome of uneven this season. Arizona's defense has had its issues this year, but should be able to get a takeaway or two from Keenum and company.

