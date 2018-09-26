Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Trey Burton vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Burton could be on the verge of his best game as a member of the Bears, as a positive matchup against the Buccaneers is next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed an average of 21.3 PPR points per game to tight ends, and slot receivers have produced a league-high 513 yards against them. Go with Burton. vs. Jack Doyle vs. Houston Texans Doyle missed last week's game due to an injured hip, so keep tabs on his Week 4 status moving forward. If he's active, he should be inserted back into fantasy lineups against a Texans defense that's given up two touchdowns and an average of more than 14 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends in 2018. vs. David Njoku vs. Oakland Raiders Njoku could be on the verge of his breakout game, as a positive matchup against the Raiders awaits. He's run more than 50 percent of his routes out of the slot this season, and Oakland has given up four touchdowns and a ridiculous 154.0 passer rating to quarterbacks targeting the slot. Njoku is worth a look. vs. Austin Hooper vs. Cincinnati Bengals Hooper has been anything but consistent during his time in the NFL, but he is worth a look as a streamer when the matchup is right. That's the case this week, as the Bengals have allowed an average of 72.7 yards and 18.5 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. That makes Hooper a viable option off the wire. Start 'Em: Jimmy Graham vs. Buffalo Bills, Kyle Rudolph at Los Angeles Rams (Thur.)

Sleepers: Rhett Ellison vs. New Orleans Saints, Mark Andrews at Pittsburgh Steelers

