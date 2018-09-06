Week 1 TNF Fantasy Preview

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Falcons

Matt Ryan: Sit

Devonta Freeman: Start

Tevin Coleman: Flex

Julio Jones: Start

Calvin Ridley: Sit

Austin Hooper: Sit

Year 2 with Steve Sarkisian's offense begins with a tough challenge against the defending champion Eagles. Matt Ryan reverted to his previously unreliable form. Things should improve this season but don't expect big things to start the season. The running backs should be in full effect with both Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman seeing plenty of opportunity. After hearing lots of criticism about his use of Julio Jones last season, look for Sark to get his playmaking receiver involved early and often in this one. Calvin Ridley, however ... not so much. the Falcons still haven't carved out a large role for Austin Hooper and he's best left on the sideline in Week 1.

Eagles

Nick Foles: Sit

Jay Ajayi: Flex

Corey Clement: Sit

Nelson Agholor: Flex

Mike Wallace: Flex

Zach Ertz: Start

Eagles DST: Start

Nick Foles was great for the Eagles in last year's postseason but his preseason reminded us why he's been a backup for most of his career. Jay Ajayi has struggled with injuries during the preseason but should still see good volume in the opener. As for Corey Clement and the other backs behind Ajayi, there's no clear definition of roles. With Alshon Jeffery on the shelf, more targets will be going in the direction of both Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace. Oh, and there's Zach Ertz who is the best receiver on the Eagles roster (per Mychal Kendricks).

