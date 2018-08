Fantasy Live, hosted by Marcas Grant, is here to give you all the latest news such as Doug Baldwin to miss a "couple of weeks" of training camp, per Pete Carroll (3:16). Jordan Matthews released. Or not. Or maybe. Either way he's on IR (5:22). Marcas also discusses Game Theory with Cynthia Frelund (16:11). #BSOHL is a new segment to close out the show (46:07). Like, Share, Subscribe!

Listen to the podcast below: