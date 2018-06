The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news such as Randall Cobb was seen in a walking boot this week (5:07). Julian Edelman is appealing his 4-game PED suspension arguing that the league mishandled his sample (7:56). The crew also discusses their roster reset of the NFC South (13:57). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (1:00:36) Like, Share, Subscribe!

