The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news of Dez Bryant being cut after meeting with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys (3:59). CJ Anderson was released by the Broncos, which saved the team $4.5 million with no dead cap (20:38). The crew also discusses roster resets for the AFC West. (45:20) As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (58:52) Like, Share, Subscribe!