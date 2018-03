The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news including the Los Angeles Rams signing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $14 million deal (6:16) and wide receiver Allen Hurns joining the Dallas Cowboys (14:27). The crew also discusses the newly changed catch rule. (26:14). Plus, as always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (1:05:16) Like, Share, Subscribe!

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: